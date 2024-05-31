Massachusetts AG Campbell Endorses Zeigler for 5th District Governor’s Council Seat

Governor’s Council candidate Eunice D. Zeigler recently received the endorsement of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell for Zeigler’s bid for the 5th District seat.

“I’m incredibly proud to endorse Eunice Zeigler for the Governor’s Council. Eunice personally knows hardship and loss, and has always dedicated herself professionally to ensuring others are seen, heard and provided opportunity. A champion for diversity and inclusion, I know Eunice will bring wise counsel and incredible judgment to the role of governor’s councilor,” said Campbell in a statement.

Former Methuen City Council chair Zeigler launched her campaign last year to succeed five-term Governor’s Councilor Eileen R. Duff’s, who is running for the vacant seat of Essex County Register of Deeds.

Zeigler said she is grateful to receive Campbell’s support and that her campaign team is “working hard to bring the community together and to ensure that the district continues to have strong representation.”