Methuen Police Explorers Score Big at 26th Annual Law Enforcement Explorers Competition

Methuen’s Police Explorers placed second recently during the 26th Annual Law Enforcement – Explorers Competition.

It was the second year in a row that the Methuen Police Explorers placed second which, officials note, is “another great accomplishment on our Explorers part since many of our older members continue to age out of the program.”

Sgt. Jeffrey Torrisi, Officers Jeffrey Smith and Michael Cabal and Lt. Joseph Aiello accompanied the Methuen Police Explorers May 18 to the Lynnfield Municipal Police Training Committee Police Academy. They were greeted by Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger, who served as the keynote speaker. The Explorers had an opportunity to be involved in a training demonstration involving the Essex County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit and heard a rendition of the National Anthem by the Boston Bruins singer Todd Angilly. New skill events were introduced this year, including Defensive Tactics and a competition Swim.

Local police departments, as well as the Massachusetts State Police, Essex County Sherriff’s Department and Boston Police Department provided Field Training and Role Play supervision to make the day’s events possible.

Methuen Explorers trained in-house for in advance of the competition under the instruction of Torrisi, Officers Nicholas Fabrizio, Walter Torres and Cabral.