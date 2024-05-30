Comfort Dog Teams to Gather for Training June 4 at Northern Essex Community College

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department will host a convention for law enforcement comfort dogs next week at Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus.

Comfort K9 teams from law enforcement agencies across Essex County will come together for a meet and greet, free obedience training and fun. A second convention is planned for later this summer and a third one for fall. There will be an obedience competition at the third event. The get-togethers and trainings are paid by a grant from Essex County Outreach and training will be provided by Professional Canine Services of Middleborough.

Essex County Outreach is described as “a collaborative effort among the 34 police departments within Essex County and the Essex County Sheriff Department” and partners working to combat substance use disorders and address mental health matters.

The Comfort K9 Convention takes place Tuesday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Northern Essex Community College Sport and Fitness Center, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill.