Animal Adoption Day Sunday at Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm

Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm is hosting an animal adoption day this coming Sunday.
Those looking to adopt dogs, cats, birds, guinea pigs or farm and other animals will have an opportunity to provide homes. The event takes place Sunday, June 2, from noon to 3 p.m., at 542 N. Broadway, Haverhill.