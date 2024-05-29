Payano Says His Senate Budget Amendments Help Downtowns, Boost Two Nonprofits

Helping downtowns in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence remain “vibrant,” boosting state education aid 6.5% and general local aid by 3% and granting two Haverhill nonprofits $50,000 each are among local benefits included in last week’s state Senate budget.

Sen. Pavel M. Payano said the cities get boosts from a number of his amendments to the Senate’s proposed $58 billion budget for the year that begins July 1. The spending plan still must be reconciled with the House’s version and be signed by Gov. Maura T. Healey.

“I’m proud to have secured funding for local organizations and priorities in Lawrence, Methuen, and Haverhill,” Payano said. He added his amendment allocating $600,000 to the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative, helping communities receive technical assistance, will ensure “their downtown areas remain vibrant for years to come.”

Proposed state aid to education, known as Chapter 70, would bring nearly $88 million to Haverhill schools and unrestricted general aid of about $12 million to the city. The senator, however, acknowledged his colleagues did not support his “inflation relief amendment.” The proposal, pushed by Haverhill School Committee member Thomas Grannemann, would have adjusted education aid to more closely compensate for inflation.

Payano said he secured $50,000 each for MakeIT Haverhill, which helps match jobs and workers and provide training, and Somebody Cares New England, which addresses food insecurity and homelessness.

Statewide, Payano added, the proposed budget pays for tuition-free community college and increases the Massachusetts YouthBuild Coalition’s allocation from $1.75 million to $3 million. The program reconnects young people to education and jobs.