Barkley Receives 2024 Gablosky Memorial Scholarship Award; Artist Exhibit Sunday

Pascal Barkley, graduating from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, is the recipient of the 2024 Gablosky Memorial Scholarship Award.

Barkley, who was awarded $1,000, is a digital artist who is continuing his education in graphic design at MassArt. He will be formally presented the scholarship during the Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s Annual Open Art Exhibit Sunday, June 2, during the 2:30-4 p.m. reception, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

Applicants included graduating seniors from eight area public and private high schools who all intend to continue their education in the arts with majors ranging from architecture to video.

The scholarship is named for Robert J. Gablosky who founded the Greater Haverhill Arts Association in 1971 and served as its first president. He was an artist, leader and teacher. The scholarship was first awarded in 2017 is made possible through the generosity of the Gablosky family and friends of the Arts Association.