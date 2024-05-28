MassDEP Honors Area Schools with Green Team Awards

Schools in North Andover and Lawrence were recognized by the state Department of Environmental Protection for going “above and beyond” with their efforts to promote sustainability and responsible leadership in their communities.

Atkinson Elementary School in North Andover and Lawrence Family Development Charter School were recognized for their achievement. They were among 63 schools across the state taking home Green Team Awards. The program by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and MassDEP seeks to “empower students and teachers to help the environment by taking action in their communities.”

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said “Green Teams raise environmental awareness and promote waste reduction, reuse, recycling and composting in their schools, homes and communities. This is another example of our commitment to expanding partnerships with municipalities to build a more sustainable future.”

The Green Team at Atkinson Elementary implemented a source separation and composting system that successfully diverted more than four tons of food from the waste stream. They met on a regular basis to manage the hydroponic garden that produced three batches of lettuce for salad enjoyed by the third- through fifth-grade classrooms. The team at Atkinson Elementary also used their collective voice to make changes to reduce waste throughout the school through Earth Day events and an assembly based on the book “Our Planet! There’s No Place Like Earth!”

Lawrence Family Development Charter School also started a source separation program in their cafeterias that diverted 14 tons of food from the waste stream. Their Green Team students participated in regular lunchroom weigh days and have been dedicated in minimizing food waste and increasing recycling at school, home and in their community.

Other schools taking home prizes included Marigold Montessori School of Haverhill; North Andover High and Middle Schools; Annie L. Sargent Elementary, Franklin Elementary and Kittredge Elementary and Pvt. Albert E. Thomson Elementary Schools, all of North Andover. Prizes included reusable stainless-steel straws, reusable bamboo utensil sets, water bottle stickers and paper bookmarks with seeds embedded for planting.