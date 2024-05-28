Groveland Council on Aging Plans Free EngAGEment Celebration and Symposium

The Groveland Council on Aging is getting ready for its upcoming “EngAGEment Celebration and Symposium,” featuring an address by renowned author Dr. Katharine Esty, who will share insights from her book “Eightysomethings.”

Esty’s book offers perspectives on finding unexpected happiness in aging. The free event is open to residents and community members and also features conversations and interactive workshops centered around various aspects of aging, including community living, caregiver support, understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia and exercise demonstrations.

The EngAGEment Celebration and Symposium takes place Saturday, June 29, from 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Pentucket Regional High School, 24 Main St., West Newbury. Lunch will be provided. Space is limited and those interested are advised to register by calling 978-372-1101 or visiting here.