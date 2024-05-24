North Andover Man, Passenger Suffer Injuries in Hampton, N.H., Toll Plaza Crash

A 78-year-old North Andover man and his passenger were hurt yesterday after his car struck a concrete barrier at the Hampton, N.H., Toll Plaza.

At about 4:11 p.m., Thursday, state troopers assigned to the Troop A barracks responded to a report of a crash near the cash toll collection area on Interstate 95 northbound. Troopers responded and found two in the vehicle. A passenger was determined to have serious injuries and was not alert.

After discovering the passenger side doors were inoperable due to damage, Trooper Daniel Bourque broke the rear passenger side window to get inside the vehicle and further assess the passenger’s injuries. Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived soon after and began assessing and treating the vehicle occupants.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Nissan Altima, driven by Thomas Lynch of North Andover, had been traveling along I-95 northbound within the cash toll collection area of the Hampton Toll Plaza when, for reasons that remain under investigation, Lynch lost control of the Nissan, striking a concrete traffic barrier in front of the toll booth located in the fourth lane of the toll plaza. After the impact, the Nissan rotated before coming to rest perpendicular to the interstate between two concrete traffic barriers within the fourth lane of the toll plaza.

Lynch, the driver of the Nissan, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Four northbound travel lanes within the cash toll collection area of the Hampton Toll Plaza were closed for approximately two and a half hours

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Bourque via email at [email protected].