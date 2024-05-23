Groveland Police and Fire Work Together to Help Deliver Baby Girl Tuesday at Home

Members of Groveland’s police and fire departments worked together Tuesday to help safely deliver a baby girl.

Groveland Police and Fire were dispatched about 8:45 a.m. to a home for a report of a woman actively in labor. Fire Chief Robert Valentine, firefighter/EMT Jeff Dalton, firefighter/EMT Dan Manning, Groveland Police Lt. Heather Riley and Sgt. Steven Petrone arrived within two minutes. Valentine, Dalton, Manning, Riley, and Petrone used their experience and training to keep the mother calm and assist with the delivery.

Through their teamwork, and the efforts of the mom, a baby girl was safely born at 8:51 a.m. The mother and newborn were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

“I would like to commend the efforts of Lt. Riley, Sgt. Petrone and firefighter/EMT’s Dalton and Manning for their assistance in this delivery,” said Valentine, crediting teamwork and dedication. He added, “Through our continuous training and our quick response, we were able to safely welcome the newest member of the Groveland community into the world.”

Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen also said “The teamwork between the police and fire departments in our town is truly unmatched, and this is a case where our training was executed perfectly.” He also extended a wish to the family “a wonderful and healthy life ahead of them.”