AHEPA 39’s 23rd Annual Greek-American Golf Tournament Set for June 15

American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association Acropolis Chapter 39 of Haverhill is having its 23rd Annual Greek-American Golf Tournament in mid-June to benefit student scholarships and local charities.

The tournament is described as one of the best in the area with slots available on a first-come, first served basis. Golfers receive a gift bag, golf cart and dinner following completion of the tournament. There will be prizes and raffles. It takes place Saturday, June 15, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. and tee time at 7:30, at the Apple Hill Golf Course, Route 107, in East Kingston, N.H.

Admission is $150 for a single golfer and $580 for a foursome. Gold, corporate and hole sponsorships area also available. Admission and sponsorship information available at ahepa39.org or by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] or calling Charlie at 978-302-6166 or Jim at 978-360-7472.

Net proceeds go to the chapter’s scholarship fund and donations to the Greater Haverhill community.