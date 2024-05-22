Whittier Tech Honors 125 Northern Essex Community College Early College Students

WHAV News Staff By |

Gabriella Ortiz, Whittier Tech senior studying marketing, addresses her peers as the student speaker during the Early College Program recognition ceremony at Northern Essex Community College. (Courtesy photograph)

To submit school announcements, click on image.

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School honored 125 participants for completing the Early College Program during a ceremony last week at Northern Essex Community College.

The ceremony included addresses by Northern Essex Community College Associate Dean of PK12 Partnerships Aaron Altman; alumni speaker Osaym Omar; Northern Essex Provost of Academic and Student Affairs Paul Beaudin; faculty speaker Dawn Wheaton; and student speaker Gabriella Ortiz of Haverhill, a Whittier Tech senior studying marketing.

“As all of us graduates come together this evening to reflect on our accomplishments, we can also recognize the perks that this program has offered us,” said Ortiz. “An invaluable and priceless benefit of taking Early College courses, is that we are able to get a real taste of what college will be like. We now know what it means to get assignments in on time, be independent, and learn the routine of a what it takes to be successful in college each semester. Although we may not have all had the same experience, we are all coming out with a great outcome.”

In March 2021, Whittier Tech and Northern Essex were approved for an Early College Designation, creating a pipeline for Whittier juniors and seniors to obtain college credits at no cost. The program also helps offset the cost of a college education.

Students who begin the program in their junior year may earn up to 12 credits before graduation. Students who start in their senior year can earn up to six credits. Credits are recognized by all Massachusetts state colleges and universities, including Northern Essex.

Altman awarded each participant a certificate.

A full list of students appears below.

StudentHometown
Cameron AbromovitchHaverhill
Kayden Adrien-MoiseHaverhill
Rayan AjananeHaverhill
Joseph AlemanHaverhill
Brooke AllenHaverhill
Nicolas AlmanzarHaverhill
Fernando Amaya RodriguezHaverhill
Sam ApplebaumHaverhill
Jeffrey AvilaHaverhill
Joseph BochettiHaverhill
Ethan BoltonHaverhill
Liliana Bones-AmillHaverhill
Jace BonjornoIpswich
Elizabeth BordenHaverhill
Emily BoyingtonRowley
Owen BrannellyAmesbury
Christopher BrievaHaverhill
Anthony BrittonHaverhill
Henrique BrostelIpswich
Lia BunyarHaverhill
Kahliyah CalixtoHaverhill
Dena CasterisIpswich
Rory Ciarametaro
Jillian Collin		Amesbury
Amesbury
Aidan CollinsHaverhill
John-Paul CollinsAmesbury
Aniyah Colon
Rutharlenne Colon		Haverhill
Haverhill
Student
Kody Connell		Hometown
Haverhill
Hailey CotterNewburyport
Elliott DaltonHaverhill
Alexandra Davidson
Richard De Jesus		Amesbury
Haverhill
Sierra DembowskiHaverhill
Nicholas DoulosHaverhill
Aiden Dupre
DJnane Fayette		Haverhill
Haverhill
Dylan FlettAmesbury
Liani FloresHaverhill
Jasmine Fontaine
Joel Fuller		Haverhill
Haverhill
Kaden GarciaHaverhill
Noah GaynorHaverhill
Isaias George
Grace Gillert		Haverhill
Haverhill
Madison GosseGeorgetown
Benjamin GrzesikHaverhill
Jaylin Guillon
Dawensky Gustave		Haverhill
Haverhill
Katie HaberlandMerrimac
Benjamin HadleyMerrimac
Sahra Hanif
Logann Hatin		Haverhill
Haverhill
Tucker HelineAmesbury
Carlos HernandezHaverhill
Jacob HernandezHaverhill
Tianna HillHaverhill
Colton HuntressHaverhill
Mallory IritanoAmesbury
Reece Jezowski
Kenny Jimenez		Amesbury
Haverhill
Leah JimenezHaverhill
Marthe JosephHaverhill
Spencer Joslin
Jacob Kalil		Amesbury
Haverhill
Madeleine KatzenGeorgetown
Josh LangmaidHaverhill
Joelmy Lantigua
Isabella Laverdure		Haverhill
Haverhill
Jasmine LeeHaverhill
Lillian LefcourtHaverhill
Maxx Levesque
Michael Lovett		Amesbury
Haverhill
Zachary McKnightGeorgetown
Serena McNameeSalisbury
Jhade Mendez
Tatiana Mendoza Aguilar		Haverhill
Amesbury
Jonah MercierHaverhill
Haley MitchellGroveland
Ezra Moore
Riley Moore		Haverhill
Haverhill
Mya MoralesMerrimac
Acasha Muniz-ClarkeHaverhill
Callie NadeauHaverhill
Alannah NooneSalisbury
Benjamin NoyesAmesbury
Jailyn NunezHaverhill
Lareina Oquendo
Gabriella Ortiz		Haverhill
Haverhill
Marlyn Ortiz SolisHaverhill
Emma OwensHaverhill
Jeremy Pena
Raphael Portes		Haverhill
Haverhill
Madalyn PulsiferIpswich
Isabella PuzniakHaverhill
Kean Rambo
Lucas Reese		Haverhill
West Newbury
Lily ReidHaverhill
Andiany ReynosoHaverhill
Caden Roberge
Carson Robinson		Amesbury
Haverhill
Myles RochonHaverhill
Simon RolsmaHaverhill
Laney Santomassino
Adriel Santos		Haverhill
Haverhill
Nathaniel ShramkoGroveland
Annie SillikerNewburyport
Beneficent Silva
Ramona Sim		Haverhill
Amesbury
Elijah SimardHaverhill
Jan SmardzHaverhill
Katrina SmithRowley
Student
Mia St. Hilaire		Hometown
Haverhill
Connor SwalesHaverhill
Julia TavaresHaverhill
Kayla Turku
Kauren Urena		Haverhill
Haverhill
Jana ViciosoHaverhill
Maxwell WeightmanGeorgetown
Sanaa White
Dekai Wilson		Haverhill
Haverhill
John WilsonMerrimac
Alyssa WoodMerrimac
Ethan Yaguali-Issa
Summer Yapejian		Amesbury
Salisbury

 

Comments are closed.