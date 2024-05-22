Whittier Tech Honors 125 Northern Essex Community College Early College Students

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School honored 125 participants for completing the Early College Program during a ceremony last week at Northern Essex Community College.

The ceremony included addresses by Northern Essex Community College Associate Dean of PK12 Partnerships Aaron Altman; alumni speaker Osaym Omar; Northern Essex Provost of Academic and Student Affairs Paul Beaudin; faculty speaker Dawn Wheaton; and student speaker Gabriella Ortiz of Haverhill, a Whittier Tech senior studying marketing.

“As all of us graduates come together this evening to reflect on our accomplishments, we can also recognize the perks that this program has offered us,” said Ortiz. “An invaluable and priceless benefit of taking Early College courses, is that we are able to get a real taste of what college will be like. We now know what it means to get assignments in on time, be independent, and learn the routine of a what it takes to be successful in college each semester. Although we may not have all had the same experience, we are all coming out with a great outcome.”

In March 2021, Whittier Tech and Northern Essex were approved for an Early College Designation, creating a pipeline for Whittier juniors and seniors to obtain college credits at no cost. The program also helps offset the cost of a college education.

Students who begin the program in their junior year may earn up to 12 credits before graduation. Students who start in their senior year can earn up to six credits. Credits are recognized by all Massachusetts state colleges and universities, including Northern Essex.

Altman awarded each participant a certificate.

A full list of students appears below.