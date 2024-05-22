Whittier Tech Honors 125 Northern Essex Community College Early College Students

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School honored 125 participants for completing the Early College Program during a ceremony last week at Northern Essex Community College.
The ceremony included addresses by Northern Essex Community College Associate Dean of PK12 Partnerships Aaron Altman; alumni speaker Osaym Omar; Northern Essex Provost of Academic and Student Affairs Paul Beaudin; faculty speaker Dawn Wheaton; and student speaker Gabriella Ortiz of Haverhill, a Whittier Tech senior studying marketing.
“As all of us graduates come together this evening to reflect on our accomplishments, we can also recognize the perks that this program has offered us,” said Ortiz. “An invaluable and priceless benefit of taking Early College courses, is that we are able to get a real taste of what college will be like. We now know what it means to get assignments in on time, be independent, and learn the routine of a what it takes to be successful in college each semester. Although we may not have all had the same experience, we are all coming out with a great outcome.”
In March 2021, Whittier Tech and Northern Essex were approved for an Early College Designation, creating a pipeline for Whittier juniors and seniors to obtain college credits at no cost. The program also helps offset the cost of a college education.
Students who begin the program in their junior year may earn up to 12 credits before graduation. Students who start in their senior year can earn up to six credits. Credits are recognized by all Massachusetts state colleges and universities, including Northern Essex.
Altman awarded each participant a certificate.
A full list of students appears below.
|Student
|Hometown
|Cameron Abromovitch
|Haverhill
|Kayden Adrien-Moise
|Haverhill
|Rayan Ajanane
|Haverhill
|Joseph Aleman
|Haverhill
|Brooke Allen
|Haverhill
|Nicolas Almanzar
|Haverhill
|Fernando Amaya Rodriguez
|Haverhill
|Sam Applebaum
|Haverhill
|Jeffrey Avila
|Haverhill
|Joseph Bochetti
|Haverhill
|Ethan Bolton
|Haverhill
|Liliana Bones-Amill
|Haverhill
|Jace Bonjorno
|Ipswich
|Elizabeth Borden
|Haverhill
|Emily Boyington
|Rowley
|Owen Brannelly
|Amesbury
|Christopher Brieva
|Haverhill
|Anthony Britton
|Haverhill
|Henrique Brostel
|Ipswich
|Lia Bunyar
|Haverhill
|Kahliyah Calixto
|Haverhill
|Dena Casteris
|Ipswich
|Rory Ciarametaro
Jillian Collin
|Amesbury
Amesbury
|Aidan Collins
|Haverhill
|John-Paul Collins
|Amesbury
|Aniyah Colon
Rutharlenne Colon
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Hailey Cotter
|Newburyport
|Elliott Dalton
|Haverhill
|Alexandra Davidson
Richard De Jesus
|Amesbury
Haverhill
|Sierra Dembowski
|Haverhill
|Nicholas Doulos
|Haverhill
|Aiden Dupre
DJnane Fayette
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Dylan Flett
|Amesbury
|Liani Flores
|Haverhill
|Jasmine Fontaine
Joel Fuller
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Kaden Garcia
|Haverhill
|Noah Gaynor
|Haverhill
|Isaias George
Grace Gillert
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Madison Gosse
|Georgetown
|Benjamin Grzesik
|Haverhill
|Jaylin Guillon
Dawensky Gustave
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Katie Haberland
|Merrimac
|Benjamin Hadley
|Merrimac
|Sahra Hanif
Logann Hatin
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Tucker Heline
|Amesbury
|Carlos Hernandez
|Haverhill
|Jacob Hernandez
|Haverhill
|Tianna Hill
|Haverhill
|Colton Huntress
|Haverhill
|Mallory Iritano
|Amesbury
|Reece Jezowski
Kenny Jimenez
|Amesbury
Haverhill
|Leah Jimenez
|Haverhill
|Marthe Joseph
|Haverhill
|Spencer Joslin
Jacob Kalil
|Amesbury
Haverhill
|Madeleine Katzen
|Georgetown
|Josh Langmaid
|Haverhill
|Joelmy Lantigua
Isabella Laverdure
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Jasmine Lee
|Haverhill
|Lillian Lefcourt
|Haverhill
|Maxx Levesque
Michael Lovett
|Amesbury
Haverhill
|Zachary McKnight
|Georgetown
|Serena McNamee
|Salisbury
|Jhade Mendez
Tatiana Mendoza Aguilar
|Haverhill
Amesbury
|Jonah Mercier
|Haverhill
|Haley Mitchell
|Groveland
|Ezra Moore
Riley Moore
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Mya Morales
|Merrimac
|Acasha Muniz-Clarke
|Haverhill
|Callie Nadeau
|Haverhill
|Alannah Noone
|Salisbury
|Benjamin Noyes
|Amesbury
|Jailyn Nunez
|Haverhill
|Lareina Oquendo
Gabriella Ortiz
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Marlyn Ortiz Solis
|Haverhill
|Emma Owens
|Haverhill
|Jeremy Pena
Raphael Portes
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Madalyn Pulsifer
|Ipswich
|Isabella Puzniak
|Haverhill
|Kean Rambo
Lucas Reese
|Haverhill
West Newbury
|Lily Reid
|Haverhill
|Andiany Reynoso
|Haverhill
|Caden Roberge
Carson Robinson
|Amesbury
Haverhill
|Myles Rochon
|Haverhill
|Simon Rolsma
|Haverhill
|Laney Santomassino
Adriel Santos
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Nathaniel Shramko
|Groveland
|Annie Silliker
|Newburyport
|Beneficent Silva
Ramona Sim
|Haverhill
Amesbury
|Elijah Simard
|Haverhill
|Jan Smardz
|Haverhill
|Katrina Smith
|Rowley
|Connor Swales
|Haverhill
|Julia Tavares
|Haverhill
|Kayla Turku
Kauren Urena
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|Jana Vicioso
|Haverhill
|Maxwell Weightman
|Georgetown
|Sanaa White
Dekai Wilson
|Haverhill
Haverhill
|John Wilson
|Merrimac
|Alyssa Wood
|Merrimac
|Ethan Yaguali-Issa
Summer Yapejian
|Amesbury
Salisbury