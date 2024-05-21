Eammon’s Heart to Honor Veterans Thursday with Freedom Illumination Project Flag Raising

Eammon’s Heart Foundation for Recovery and Prevention is honoring veterans Thursday through its Freedom Illumination Project Flag Raising in Haverhill’s Monument Square.

As WHAV reported in 2022, Helen Sheehan, president of Eammons Heart Foundation, said Haverhill is known for respecting and honoring its veteran population and she proposed to continue that show of patriotism by illuminating memorial flags at night.

Thursday’s ceremony, which is hosted by Frank Bertolino and Justine Maguire of the North Shore Realty Group, takes place at 1 p.m., at the memorial in Monument Square. Those expected to take part include Mayor Melinda E. Barrett and state Rep. Andy X. Vargas. Bertolino said, “As a veteran myself, I am proud to be a partner with Eammon’s Heart’s Freedom Illumination Project, honoring those who have served our country with bravery and sacrifice.”