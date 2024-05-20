Lt. Gov. Driscoll, Housing Secretary Augustus in Haverhill for First-Time Homebuyers Roundtable

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and state Housing Secretary Edward M. Augustus are expected to be in Haverhill this afternoon for a First-Time Homebuyers Roundtable.

The visit aims to highlight the ways in which the state supports first-time homebuyers through the CommonWealth Builder and MassDREAMS programs. The administration’s Affordable Homes Act proposes $100 million for CommonWealth Builder to spur construction of affordable homeownership opportunities and up to $50 million for MassDreams to create first-time homebuyer opportunities for households in Disproportionately Impacted Communities.

The First-Time Homebuyers Roundtable takes place at UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub in downtown Haverhill.