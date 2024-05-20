Haverhill Participates in Emerging Adult Leadership Academy for Better Justice Outcomes

Haverhill officials took part recently in the state’s first-ever Emerging Adult Leadership Academy, which provided five days of training and shared field experience regarding adults involved in the justice system.

The Academy’s first cohort included the Haverhill Police Department and Essex County District Attorney’s office. It was organized by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in partnership with the Municipal Police Training Committee, UTEC Training Center for Excellence and ForHealth Consulting at UMass Chan Medical School.

UTEC CEO Gregg Croteau said, “The leadership academy represents a deep commitment to investing in strategies that are proving to be successful in reducing recidivism and increasing a range of positive outcomes.”

Guest speakers included Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, Rev. Kenneth M. Young, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy explained the purpose is to “create successful pathways for emerging adults with a shared goal of improving people’s lives and strengthening our communities.”