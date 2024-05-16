Police Arrest Second Plaistow, N.H., Auto Dealer on Alleged Failure to Provide Timely Vehicle Title

A second Plaistow, N.H., automobile dealer was arrested Wednesday on an allegation he did not provide a customer with a certificate of title following a vehicle sale.

New Hampshire State Police said in a press release members of the Troop G Investigations Unit arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Giangarra of Newton, N.H., after investigators received information that Giangarra, an owner of JTS Auto & Truck in Plaistow, failed to provide a certificate of title to a new owner within the time required by law.

Giangarra was arrested on a warrant without incident and charged with one count of Anti-Theft Laws: No Title to Transferee, a misdemeanor offense. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 12 in the Sixth Circuit Court – District Division in Concord on, 2024, at 8 a.m.

Police arrested a 42-year-old earlier on a similar charge as WHAV reported.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be additional victims who have not yet made reports to police. Anyone with information about this case or potential additional cases is asked to email Detective Nick Quintiliani by email at [email protected].