Healey Appoints Former Sheriff Cousins, AgeSpan CEO Hatem-Roy to Northern Essex Trustees

Former Essex County Sheriff Frank G. Cousins Jr. and AgeSpan CEO Joan Hatem-Roy are the newest members of the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees.

Gov. Maura T. Healey appointed each to five-year-terms.

Cousins, if Newburyport, served for more than two decades as the Essex County Sheriff in Middleton before retiring. He is also the former president of the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a former state representative and a former Newburyport city councilor. In his role as Sheriff, Cousins served as a key advisor to Northern Essex Community College as it partnered with the Sheriff’s Department to launch the Correctional Officers Training Academy, and as it developed its 26-week NECC Police Academy.

Cousins is a former Northern Essex student previously served on the NECC Foundation Board.

“I began my college career at Northern Essex and value the great learning opportunities I received, which allowed me to be successful in furthering my education and career,” he said.

Hatem-Roy of Haverhill has more than 35 years of experience as a senior leadership executive in the field of elder services and social work. She is a licensed independent clinical social worker with certifications in alcohol/substance abuse and gerontology. Her early work focused on behavioral health, disease prevention and elder abuse. She is on the boards of several local, state and national organizations, including the Lawrence Partnership, My Care Family, North Shore Chamber of Commerce and USAging. For several years, she also taught evening classes at the college.

“I enjoyed helping students get back into their love of learning and seeing them grow professionally. Being a trustee brings this passion full circle. I can now use the expertise developed in my social service career to help students overcome inequities and other barriers to learning, enhance the importance of community college as an affordable means of education, and support the good work that NECC has done to position itself as a leader in the community.”

Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn said “Both bring a wide breadth of knowledge of and a passion for the communities we serve. Their expertise will be invaluable to us as we continue to address inequities in higher education.”

Cousins fills the seat of late Trustee Anita Worden, while Hatem-Roy replaces Trustee Marianne Paley Nadel, whose second five-year term has concluded. The governor also recently approved second terms for Trustees Shalimar Quiles and Glennys Sanchez.

The college’s Board of Trustees includes nine members appointed by the governor to a maximum of two five-year terms, an alumni-elected member who also serves a maximum of 10 years and a student trustee who serves for two semesters.