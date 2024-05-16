Haverhill High Teacher Remains on Leave After Unspecified Allegation

Shaun Ashworth, a history teacher at Haverhill High School, has been on administrative leave since April 1 for reasons left unspecified by the school district.

“Upon notification of an allegation, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave,” Superintendent Margaret Marotta wrote in a statement to WHAV. “All proper authorities were notified and an investigation is underway. The employee remains on leave as the investigation is nearing conclusion. This is a personnel matter and I am currently legally unable to share any further details.”

Ashworth led his AP U.S. Government and Politics class in creating a voter registration campaign for the most recent presidential primary.