Merrimack Valley Striders Honors 12 Area High School Students; Awards Scholarships

The Merrimack Valley Striders’ running club last week honored 12 area high school seniors as recipients of this year’s MVS Memorial Scholarship, supported by Schneider Electric.

Students were honored May 8 at a dinner at Salvatore’s in Lawrence with guest speaker Becca Pizzi, an elite runner and champion of the World Marathon Challenge—seven marathons, in seven days on seven continents.

“Honoring students for their hard work is one of our favorite activities as a nonprofit organization,” said Merrimack Valley Striders President Robin Condon. “These students inspire us not only for their love of the sport of running, but for their contributions to their school, their academic achievements and their strong character. We’re excited to see what the future holds for these talented individuals.”

Scholarship recipients are Aaliyah Anaskevich, Lawrence High School; Brenna Corcoran and Natanael Vigo Catala, both from Haverhill High School; Grace Silver and Peyton Acker, both from Salem, N.H., High School; Kaylie Dalgar, Pentucket Regional High School; Spencer Belson, Andover High School; Jack Courtney, Lowell High School; Anthony Danella, Methuen High School; Sydney Ng, Lawrence Central Catholic High School; Luke Manzi, North Andover High School; and Lexi Lippman, North Andover High School who was the recipient of the President’s Award Scholarship.

MVS Memorial Scholarships are given to eligible seniors preparing for college who have participated in cross country, indoor track or outdoor track during their high school years. All high schools throughout the Striders’ membership area are notified of this scholarship opportunity. The students must submit a profile form along with an essay on “What running means to me,” demonstrating their character and dedication to running.

In addition to the $2,000 scholarship, recipients receive a five-year membership in the Merrimack Valley Striders and one entry into the Feaster Five Road Race held on Thanksgiving morning in Andover.

Scholarships are paid through donations and proceeds from the Feaster Five Road Race. The Feaster Five is the largest Thanksgiving Day road race in Massachusetts, annually attracting 7,000 participants in the family-friendly 5K and 5 mile event. The 37th annual Feaster Five will be held Nov. 28.

The MVS Memorial Scholarship began in 1998 and has awarded $300,000 in scholarships to date. The MVS Memorial Scholarship program honors the memory of seven MVS members: Mike Dowe, Greg Gumbinner, Dean Peterson, Sam Denopoulos, Ralph Rockwood, Lou Peters, and Makarand Joshi who all exemplified the character and dedication to running and fitness that the MVS organization encourages.