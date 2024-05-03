Today’s Obituaries: Sandra J. (Pike) Faraci, Formerly of Haverhill

Sandra J. (Pike) Faraci, 68, of Salisbury, formerly of Haverhill, beloved wife of Attorney William S. Faraci passed away last Saturday morning, April 27 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Born in Haverhill, she was the daughter of Patricia A. (O’Neil) Pike and the late William C. “Bill” Pike. She attended Haverhill public schools and was a graduate of Haverhill High School, class of 1975. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was a homemaker. Along with her husband, she raised four loving children. Sandy enjoyed traveling, especially throughout her youth and young adult years. She also loved playing cards, cheering on all the Boston sports teams, going to the beach and her crossword puzzles and People magazines. Most of all she loved family gatherings. She was all about family.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Attorney William S. Faraci, of Salisbury; mother, Patricia A. (O’Neil) Pike, of Haverhill; children David W. Faraci and his wife Stephanie, of Charlestown, Patricia (Faraci) Charette and her husband Andrew, of Sandown, N.H., Daniel W. Faraci and his fiancé Katie Love, of Merrimac, and Margaret K. Faraci of Haverhill. She also leaves cherished grandchildren Natalie Charette and Jack Faraci; her siblings William C. Pike Jr. and his wife Suzanne, of Middleborough, Lisa Shanahan and her husband Peter of Haverhill, Jeffrey S. Pike and his wife Phyllis of Fremont, N.H.; sisters-in-law, Norma Pike, of Haverhill, and Christine Pike of North Andover; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandy was predeceased by her brothers Robert A. Pike and Michael J. Pike as well as sister Kathleen A. Jaggers and her husband Stephen Jaggers.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours Monday, May 6, from 4-7 p.m., at Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m., at St. James Church, 185 Winter St. Haverhill. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, 360 Primrose St., Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name Friends of Dana-Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., SW 120, Boston, MA 02215.