State Rep. Hamilton Speaks Monday About Benefits of Students Learning Early About Personal Finance

State Rep. Ryan Hamilton will be among officials Monday discussing the long-term benefits of having students receive personal finance lessons in while in school.

Hamilton joins state Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Deputy Treasurer Alayna Van Tassel, Sen. Patrick O’Connor and representatives of the state Office of Economic Empowerment for “Empowering Massachusetts through Financial Education: A Briefing” at the State House.

The program includes a presentation by John Pelletier, director of the Champlain College Center for Financial Literacy. The center is nationally recognized for its extensive research on financial education and innovative training programs helping K-12 educators effectively teach personal finance in classrooms.

In the Champlain College 2023 National Report Card on High School Financial Literacy, Massachusetts was one of only five states to receive an “F” grade.

Hamilton represents Haverhill and Methuen.