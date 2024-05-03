Podcast: Groveland Voters Go to the Polls Monday, Decide Which 2 of 6 Should be Selectmen

Groveland voters go to the polls Monday to choose two candidates from a field of six for Groveland’s Board of Selectmen.

Edward H. Watson is seeking re-election to one of two available seats. Daniel MacDonald holds the other seat, but does not appear on the ballot. Challengers are, in ballot order, Steven F. Baker, Rebecca Megan Beaucher, William F. Dunn, Adam J. Haywood and William G. O’Neil.

All but Dunn talked live during WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program and their interviews may be heard on the “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcast. Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Other town posts either have no candidates and subject to write-in votes or are uncontested.

There are also two ballot questions. The first asks Should the town have its elected Board of Assessors become an appointed Board of Assessors? The second asks Should the town repeal its acceptance of the Community Preservation Act—as approved in a vote May 3, 2004—and no longer collect a surcharge imposed upon real estate within the town to be placed in a Community Preservation Fund.