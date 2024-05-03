HHS Assistant Principal Peralta to Become Bradford Elementary School Principal July 1

Dinorah Peralta, an assistant principal at Haverhill High School, becomes the new principal of Bradford Elementary School July 1.

In an email to staff, Superintendent Margaret Marotta wrote, Peralta was one of 19 applicants in the initial pool of administrators, one of eight invited to interview and among five finalists. She succeeds retiring principal Diane Seibold.

“Dinorah is no stranger to our community, having served as a longtime teacher and assistant principal in Haverhill. Her journey in education began right here in our district after she obtained her bachelor’s degree,” the superintendent wrote.

“The interview process involved multiple rounds with interview teams consisting of parents, Bradford teachers and leadership representatives from across the school district, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of each candidate’s abilities and alignment with the school’s mission,” Marotta added.

Peralta first served in the U.S. Army and then pursued higher education, earning degrees from Salem State University and Cambridge College. She also completed the Lynch Leadership Academy at Boston College. She is a parent of two Haverhill students.