AgeSpan Celebrates 50th Birthday with Tributes, Talk by WCVB’s Harvey Leonard

(Additional photograph below.)

AgeSpan celebrated its 50th anniversary with a lunch Thursday honoring 53 people over the age of 60 and presenting a talk by WCVB-TV’s Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Harvey Leonard.

AgeSpan CEO Joan Hatem-Roy was brought to tears herself discussing milestones over the past 40 years she has served with the organization formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. One particularly emotional moment for her was saluting her predecessor Rosanne DiStefano who retired in 2017.

“Roseanne was my mentor. She’s the one who paved the way and made my path so much easier. Her vision to create this innovative organization that puts those we serve at the front and center, while supporting the compassionate staff, lives on today,” she said.

DiStefano, who was in attendance, also appeared on a video displayed at the event taking place at Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury.

Leonard, who retired from channel 5 a little more than two years ago, revealed that while he grew up in the Bronx, he was not a Yankees fan and fit in well in Boston. He said his family favored the underdog and rooted for the then-Brooklyn Dodgers.

The meteorologist said he never discussed climate change on the air because the complex topic required more than the 30 seconds available during weather forecasts. However, he said, people often confuse the words weather and climate. He used the example of a freezing February day last year that was followed the next day by a 52-degree high.

“The weather on Feb. 4 was bitterly cold, but the climate—which is the average of weather over a longer period of time—was warmer than normal. So, that’s what we’re talking about. We’re talking about the likelihood that winters in the future, on average, will be warmer than the winters of the past,” he explained.

Leonard says he gives talks on climate to various groups, including libraries and senior centers.