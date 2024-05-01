Haverhill & Plaistow Community YMCA Auction Live Online Through May 12

WHAV News Staff By |

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

The Haverhill & Plaistow Community YMCA Legacy Gala online auction is live

Bidding takes place online through Sunday, May 12, at noon, with items and experiences up for grabs, including tickets to popular local summer events Ciderfeast and Tattersall Farm-to-Table; tickets to the Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins; scratch tickets and overnight stays in the heart of Boston and historic Salem, Mass.

The YMCA Legacy Gala takes place Saturday, May 11, beginning at 5 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. The sold out event features two signature cocktails and a photo booth for guests to take home memories.

All proceeds support the YMCA’s work in fighting food insecurity, sending children to summer camp and educational programming for individuals and families in need of financial assistance.

Comments are closed.