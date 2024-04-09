Ruth’s House Names McManaman-Hailson as Executive Director

Claire McManaman-Hailson was recently named executive director of Ruth’s House in Haverhill.

She has served the nonprofit sector in the administrative office of Thom Pentucket Early Intervention, as founder of the Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank and serving 27 years as an adult foster care provider.

“I am excited to have been selected to join this outstanding and dedicated team of staff and volunteers. Ruth’s House is a long-respected organization rooted in a commitment to our community’s most vulnerable citizens and I am honored to now be part of that history,” said McManaman-Hailson.

The organization, which provides clothing and employment opportunities to those, said McManaman-Hailson will play a pivotal role in community involvement, grant acquisition, fundraising and strategic planning for continued growth of the organization.

Ruth’s House board Chair Suzanne Gates, added, “With a proven track record and a wealth of experience, we look forward to the professionalism and passion she will bring to our organization. Building upon the incredible work of our dedicated team and supporters, Claire will lead us in our mission to provide essential support and services to those in need in the Greater Merrimack Valley. We are confident that she will guide us towards even greater impact and growth.”

McManaman-Hailson is a graduate of Bradford College and a longtime resident of Haverhill where she and her husband, David, have raised their three daughters.