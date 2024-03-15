Plaistow, N.H. Mother and Daughter Reunite After Child Found in Connecticut

A Plaistow, N.H., mother and her missing 19-month-old child were reunited overnight after the child was located Thursday in Norwich, Conn., where the estranged father was arrested on a warrant charging him with interference with custody.

Plaistow Police said in a release the mother reported her missing child Thursday, at about 4:45 p.m., saying her boyfriend “may have fled the area” and “did not know their whereabouts.”

“Shift officers immediately began an investigation and searched the local area for the father and daughter,” said Plaistow Police Chief John J. Santoro in the release. The chief, a detective and a prosecutor joined the investigation and search.

The department said it followed several leads and were able to use surveillance video to identify the vehicle used by the father, leading police to focus on Norwich Conn.

The Norwich Police Department took custody of the child and cared for her until the reunion.

This case remains under investigation by the Plaistow and Norwich Police Departments.