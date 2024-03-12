Methuen Accepting Dog Photographs for City Clerk’s First Top Dog Contest

Methuen is having its first Top Dog contest to encourage timely dog licensing.

City Clerk Anne Drouin said residents who license or relicense their dogs may participate for a chance to have their loyal companion named Methuen’s “2024 Top Dog.” The first-place winner will receive license #1 and their dog’s picture will be displayed in the City Clerk’s office and posted on the city website. Similarly, second and third place winners will be assigned licenses #2 and #3.

To enter, Methuen residents must submit a favorite photograph of their dog either by dropping it off at the city clerk’s office or emailing [email protected] when applying for their license. Photographs should be of a high detail and contain only one dog. Licensing may be done at Methuen.gov or in person in the city clerk’s office. A copy of a valid rabies certificate is required for licensing.

Contest ends Friday, March 29 and the winners will be decided Monday, April 1. Residents that own more than one dog may enter each of them.