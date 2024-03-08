Trahan Says Federal Spending OK Secures Methuen Stormwater, Lawrence Bridge Projects

While averting a threatened government shutdown, Congresswoman Lori Trahan said the passage of a government funding bill Wednesday also “supports the completion of long overdue projects,” including providing nearly $1 million for a Methuen stormwater management system.

Trahan noted $959,752 of about $14 million coming to the district was allocated to the Methuen project which includes gutters, catch basins and filtration systems along Old Ferry Road.

“Since the day I took office, I’ve fought for the communities in our district that have been left behind by Washington for too long. The government funding package passed today is a significant federal investment in our collective future. I’m proud of the funding we secured for vital programs that working families depend on to make ends meet while also securing significant investments that will flow directly to the Third District,” said Trahan in a Wednesday statement.

Other local spending includes $2 million to advance the repair of the Mario Lucchesi Memorial Bridge in Lawrence and $1 million to enable the construction of the Advanced Innovation Facility, a central part of UMass Lowell’s East Campus development.

In addition to these local investments, Trahan’s office said, House Democrats were successful in rejecting extreme Republican cuts and policies. These include “fighting inflation, and providing full funding for key lifelines such as food assistance and more affordable housing and homeownership;” protecting women’s rights by blocking attempts to limit women’s access to reproductive health care, including abortion and by increasing funding for gender-based violence prevention and prosecution programs; “confronting the climate crisis, fighting climate change and ensuring America’s energy independence with robust, transformative investments in deploying clean energy technologies,” investing in veterans’ health care, including targeted investments that advance women’s health, mental health and homelessness assistance.”