Methuen Invites Applicants for Free, 12-Week Citizens Police Academy

The Methuen Police Department is accepting applications for its second Citizens Police Academy.

Chief Scott J. McNamara said the free, 12-week course is aimed at providing “a comprehensive, interactive and hands-on overview of the operations within the Methuen Police Department. The curriculum is designed to introduce attendees to various aspects of police work including patrol operations, detective work, SWAT tactics, communications, CPR, firearm safety and other departmental programs.”

Upon successful completion of the academy, participants will not only gain CPR certification but also a certificate in firearm safety.

The Academy takes place Wednesday night beginning April 3 and continuing until June 19, from 6-9 p.m., at the Methuen Police Department. 90 Hampshire St., Methuen.

Those interested may obtain an application either at the Methuen Police Department dispatch window or through online at Methuen.gov/policeacademy.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, complete the application and all necessary waivers, reside or work in the city of Methuen and not have any felony convictions, be on parole or probation and must not have been arrested in the past two years.