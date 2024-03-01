36th Annual Feaster Five Road Race Gives Back $70,000 to the Community

Organizers of the 36th Feaster Five Road Race, which raised $70,000 for local nonprofit organizations, this week awarded grants for scholarships, safety, education and community services.

Last Thanksgiving’s run, hosted by the Merrimack Valley Striders running club, brought out 7,500 participants in the 5K, five-mile and the new Sidney’s Rainbow Run kids run.

“The Feaster Five is the ultimate community road race event. We bring together runners and walkers, plus hundreds of volunteers, of all ages to come together for family, fitness and fun, knowing they are giving back to their own communities,” said Robin Condon, Striders’ club president. “Because of this amazing community spirit, we continue to be able to support these important programs and organizations.”

Grants went to Merrimack Valley Striders high school scholarship fund which provides $2,000 scholarships to 11 local student athletes each year; Merrimack Valley YMCA; newly created Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Fund, targeted to safe streets and communities, education and using sports to build resiliency; Bellesini Academy of Lawrence, an independent middle school supporting students of financial need in Lawrence; Groundwork Lawrence, providing environmental and open space improvements, fresh food access programs, youth and adult education, employment initiatives and community programming and events; and the Hoyt Foundation and the Becca Pizzi Foundation.

Additionally, $10,000 was donated to the Andover Fire Rescue to support the creation of an EMS Bike Team. The team, deployed at events including the 2023 Feaster Five, can provide immediate emergency medical response.

The Feaster Five started in 1988 with a few hundred runners and over the years has grown into the largest and most recognized Thanksgiving Day race in Massachusetts.

Planning for the 37th annual Feaster Five is underway. Race day is Thursday, Nov. 28. Registration opens in July.