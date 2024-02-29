Plaistow, N.H. Makes Voter’s Guides Available in Advance of March 12 Elections

In advance of balloting March 12, Voter’s Guides for Plaistow, N.H., residents are available at Town Hall and the Library.

Candidates for Board of Selectmen where two will be elected are William “Bill” Coye, incumbent; Elizabeth A. Kosta; Holly A. Patterson; Nolan R. Pelletier; and Tyler Schorman. Planning Board candidates are Peter Bealo and Richard Lionel Anthony.

Unopposed are Margo B. Collins, David Gerns and Douglas E. Thompson, Budget Committee incumbents; Julie A. McNamara, tax collector; Robert D. Harb, town moderator; Michelle Anne Sykes and Randall A. Mikkelsen, Library Trustees; Therese A. Chouinard, three-year term on the Conflict of Interest Committee; B. Jill Senter, Trustee of the Trust Funds; Elizabeth Ann Fairchild, six-year term as Supervisor of the Voter Checklist; and Matthew Michael Termini, four-year term as Supervisor of the Voter Checklist.

There are also a number of ballot articles to be decided by voters.

Town voting takes place Tuesday, March 12, at the Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave., from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.