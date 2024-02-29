For Women’s History Month, Four Women Tell ‘Her Story Her Way’ in Downtown Haverhill

Four area female leaders and entrepreneurs tell their stories during “Her Story Her Way: Women Leading with Grace, Power and Impact,” taking place during Women’s History Month.

Amy Pocsik, founder and CEO of the Women’s Business League and Bold Moves; Liseth Velez, founder and CEO of LJV Development and a veteran of the Air National Guard; Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, president and CEO of Mass Bio; and Wendy Estrella, founder of Estrella Law Offices and Estrella Enterprises, talk Wednesday, March 27, between 4 and 7 p.m., at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. Besides the iHub, the event is in collaboration with the Women’s Business League.

Admission is $10 per person and tickets are available for purchase online.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, the city’ first female mayor, is scheduled to give opening remarks.

A panel discussion kicks off the event at 4 p.m., followed by networking, cocktails and reception at Barrio Haverhill. The discussion will be moderated by Stephanie Guyotte, iHub associate director.