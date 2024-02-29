For Women’s History Month, Four Women Tell ‘Her Story Her Way’ in Downtown Haverhill

WHAV News Staff By |

UMass Lowell iHub, Haverhill. (Courtesy photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Four area female leaders and entrepreneurs tell their stories during “Her Story Her Way: Women Leading with Grace, Power and Impact,” taking place during Women’s History Month.

Amy Pocsik, founder and CEO of the Women’s Business League and Bold Moves; Liseth Velez, founder and CEO of LJV Development and a veteran of the Air National Guard; Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, president and CEO of Mass Bio; and Wendy Estrella, founder of Estrella Law Offices and Estrella Enterprises, talk Wednesday, March 27, between 4 and 7 p.m., at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. Besides the iHub, the event is in collaboration with the Women’s Business League.

Admission is $10 per person and tickets are available for purchase online.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, the city’ first female mayor, is scheduled to give opening remarks.

A panel discussion kicks off the event at 4 p.m., followed by networking, cocktails and reception at Barrio Haverhill. The discussion will be moderated by Stephanie Guyotte, iHub associate director.

Comments are closed.