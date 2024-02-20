Haverhill Cultural Council Awards Grants for Music, Art and Other Community Programs

Haverhill Garden Club’s “Edible Avenue on the Bradford Rail Trail Extension” is one of more than three dozen concerts, art displays, movies, plays and other community programs in the works thanks to more than $50,000 in grant awards this year by the Haverhill Cultural Council.
Visitors to the rail trail will also be able to enjoy a Team Haverhill-sponsored Art Walk as well as the traditional downtown Haverhill Art Walk. Other art-related programs are sponsored by Whittier Birthplace, which plans an open house weekend and art show, and Haverhill YMCA’s Teen Art Nights.
Citywide, musical programs include the Jumpin’ Juba Senior Concert, Creeque Alley: A Tribute to American Folk Music and 60s folk-rock, Hip Hop Chair Dance for Seniors, a Summer Series by the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, fall shows at the New Moon Coffeehouse and more.
The infrastructure behind many arts and cultural activities is also getting a boost with $2,000 going to the Haverhill High School ceramics studio for the purchase and installation of clay storage unit, $1,500 to the John Greenleaf Whittier School for a sound system to be used for productions, $1,000 to the East Parish Meeting House for grounds and building maintenance
Each year, the local Council distributes its allocation of money from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Here is a complete list of programs.
|Name
|Project Title
|Amount
|Bates III, Davis R.
|Celebrating the Season: A Halloween Harvest
|$500.00
|Brown, Edward
|Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame Book
|$1,000.00
|Colombian Cultural Committee of the Merrimack Valley
|Sounds of Harpiness and Folklore
|$3,000.00
|Creative Haverhill, Inc.
|Haverhill Art Walk
|$3,000.00
|Creative Haverhill, Inc.
|Mas Fuertes Unidos – Latinx Community Art Show
|$2,700.00
|Creative Haverhill, Inc.
|Cogswell Community Programs
|$3,000.00
|Czar, Emily
|Haverhill iHub Game Design Studio
|$1,000.00
|Doyon, Cassandra M.
|Mosiac Mural
|$1,500.00
|East Parish Meeting House
|East Parish Meeting House, Grounds & Building Maintenance
|$1,000.00
|Fine and Performing Arts Department, Haverhill Public Schools
|Purchase and Installation of Clay Storage Unit, Haverhill High School Ceramics Studio
|$2,000.00
|Haverhill Community Television Corp.
|HC Media Night at the Movies Series
|$3,000.00
|Haverhill Community Television Corp.
|HC Media Professional Course Series
|$2,700.00
|Haverhill Garden Club
|Edible Avenue on the Bradford Rail Trail Extension
|$3,000.00
|Haverhill Public Schools
|Sound System for Production JG Whittier
|$1,500.00
|Haverhill YMCA
|Teen Art Nights
|$2,000.00
|Hurlbut, Steven M.
|Jumpin' Juba Senior Concert
|$360.00
|Kirouac, Daniel
|Creeque Alley: A Tribute to American Folk Music and 60s folk-rock
|$450.00
|MUSE, Inc.
|Musical Visits for Seniors
|$1,000.00
|MUSIC Dance.edu
|Hip Hop Chair Dance for Seniors! -- a dance series
|$750.00
|MUSIC Dance.edu
|I am Autistic I am Fantastic -- The Musical
|$580.00
|Maloney, Scott
|I AM ...
|$600.00
|Mannheimer, Catherine
|An Introduction to Personal Healing Arts for Teens: How Your Art Can Help You
|$500.00
|Marino, Catherine
|After School Art Classes & Summer Art Camps
|$1,500.00
|Merrimack Valley Concert Band, Inc.
|Summer Series Merrimack Valley Concert Band
|$750.00
|New Moon Coffeehouse, Inc
|Blues and More - Two Fall Shows at the New Moon
|$2,000.00
|Newman, Howard
|Music for Seniors
|$375.00
|Polvere, Elizabeth
|Paint Shoe City: First Nations Commemoration
|$2,064.00
|Public Media of New England, Inc. (WHAV)
|Win For Breakfast Arts and Culture Segment
|$3,000.00
|Rull, Thomas E.
|"A Musical Journey Through the Years"
|$450.00
|Sarkhel, Surya
|Immigrant Story and Poetry Nights
|$360.00
|Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities, Inc.
|Juneteenth Celebration
|$1,500.00
|Team Haverhill, Inc.
|Art Walk at the Bradford Rail Trail Extension
|$3,000.00
|The Delvena Theatre Company
|Nun of This and Nun of That!
|$670.00
|The Delvena Theatre Company
|Meet Julia Child!
|$650.00
|Trustees of the John Greenleaf Whittier Homestead
|Open House Weekend and Art Show
|$1,700.00
|Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill
|World AIDS Day Haverhill 2024
|$2,000.00
|Urban Bridges, Inc.
|Multilingual Summer Music Theatre
|$1,250.00
|Urban Village Montessori, Inc.
|Blossoming with the Arts
|$500.00
|Waterman, Jon
|Live Music Making History Live
|$450.00
|Wisteria Montessori, Inc.
|Boardwalk Block Party
|$2,000.00
|Wisteria Montessori, Inc.
|Cultural Story Baskets
|$1,200.00
|Young Men's Christian Association of the North Shore, Inc.
|Electric 101
|$1,500.00
|the Wizard, Ed
|Magic for Seniors
|$450.00