Haverhill Cultural Council Awards Grants for Music, Art and Other Community Programs

Haverhill Garden Club’s “Edible Avenue on the Bradford Rail Trail Extension” is one of more than three dozen concerts, art displays, movies, plays and other community programs in the works thanks to more than $50,000 in grant awards this year by the Haverhill Cultural Council.

Visitors to the rail trail will also be able to enjoy a Team Haverhill-sponsored Art Walk as well as the traditional downtown Haverhill Art Walk. Other art-related programs are sponsored by Whittier Birthplace, which plans an open house weekend and art show, and Haverhill YMCA’s Teen Art Nights.

Citywide, musical programs include the Jumpin’ Juba Senior Concert, Creeque Alley: A Tribute to American Folk Music and 60s folk-rock, Hip Hop Chair Dance for Seniors, a Summer Series by the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, fall shows at the New Moon Coffeehouse and more.

The infrastructure behind many arts and cultural activities is also getting a boost with $2,000 going to the Haverhill High School ceramics studio for the purchase and installation of clay storage unit, $1,500 to the John Greenleaf Whittier School for a sound system to be used for productions, $1,000 to the East Parish Meeting House for grounds and building maintenance

Each year, the local Council distributes its allocation of money from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Here is a complete list of programs.