‘Taste of Calvary’ Cooking Competition Tomorrow Benefits Calvary Baptist Church Scholarships

Calvary Baptist Church is inviting appetites to its “Taste of Calvary” cooking competition tomorrow, which will be followed by its Black History Month Celebration.

The contest takes place Saturday, Feb. 10, at noon, at Calvary Baptist Church, 13 Ashland St., Haverhill. Those attending receive “10 tastes for $10” and proceeds benefit the church’s scholarship fund.

The Black History Month Celebration, runs from 1-3 p.m., with Rev. Cheryl Townsend Gilkes of Colby College as guest speaker and musical performances by the New Prodigal Sonz of Springfield.

A mobile flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also be on hand from noon-3 p.m.