Haverhill Public Library Presents ‘Creating a Family Archive’ Feb. 14 at City Hall

Those interested in “Creating a Family Archive” will receive tips and learn best practices during a free presentation by the Haverhill Public Library.

Rhonda Chadwick of LenaSalina Legacy Preservation will help participants learn the basics of archival preservation, including digital preservation, and offer a brief discussion on different ways of telling a story and sharing documents and photographs with other family members.

Chadwick has worked at a number of institutions including the Rhode Island Historical Society, Rhode Island School of Design, Brown University, the Sophia Smith Collection at Smith College and the American Textile History Museum in Lowell.

Because of repairs at the library, the presentation takes place Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the auditorium at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. Parking is still available at the library, across the street.