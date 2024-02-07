N.H. State Police Identify 48-Year-Old Haverhill Man as I-93 Car Crash Victim

A 48-year-old Haverhill man was identified Wednesday morning as the man killed as a result of last Thursday’s automobile accident in Salem, N.H.

New Hampshire State Police said Jermaine Adams was killed Feb. 1, around 4:25 in the afternoon, when his Chevrolet Trax was struck while in heavy traffic on Interstate 93 southbound near the Massachusetts border.

State Police from the Troop B Barracks last week reported a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe “failed to slow or stop in time” to avoid the crash. Police said Wednesday the driver was 59-year-old William Russel of Merrimack, N.H.

Members of the Salem Fire Department attempted life saving measures on Adams, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers from the Troop B barracks in Bedford were assisted on scene by members of the New Hampshire State Police CAR Unit, Salem Fire Department and state Department of Transportation.

All southbound lanes, south of Exit 1 were shut down for approximately three hours.