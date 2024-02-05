Musical Bingo Games Every Wednesday This Month to Benefit 411 Cares

Musical Bingo takes place every Wednesday this month to benefit Haverhill-based nonprofit 411 Cares.

Instead of traditional bingo numbers, the game is set to the rhythm of favorite tunes. As participants mark off song titles on their bingo cards, they’ll not only be enjoying the nostalgia of classic hits but also contributing to 411 Cares’ mission of making a positive impact in the community.

Musical Bingo takes place Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex St., Bradford.