A 10-year-old received what were described by Haverhill police as “suspected minor injuries” when she was struck by a car late Friday afternoon on River Street.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said the child ran into the street at about 5:18 p.m., and was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound near 146 River St., Routes 110 and 113. The 10-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Doherty said no charges were filed against the driver.