Haverhill Schools Receive State Grant to Support LGBTQ+ Alliance Programs, Training

The Haverhill school department is one of eight awarded a state grant this week to support programs the state says are aimed at addressing the effects of gun violence, particularly the associated behavioral health impacts that can devastate students, staff, schools and communities long after a violent incident occurs.

School officials say the grant, which is expected to range between $35,000 and $100,000 a year for three years, will bolster “support for LGBTQ+ students, health programs and activities and increase professional development.”

“Funds will be used to support incentive programs for school nurses and mental health staff to participate in professional development, recruit staff to take on support of the middle and high school Alliance Clubs and provide HPS staff and community providers with tools that will allow them to better support youth who identify as LGBTQ+,” administrators said.

Haverhill’s grant writing team was comprised of Northeast Regional School Nurse Consultant Shanyn Toulouse; Meg Arivella, district coach of health and wellness; Jami Dion, director of guidance, counseling and student support services; and Nancy Thompson, director of nursing.

Haverhill was chosen during a competitive process led by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health in consultation with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Mental Health.

Similarly, school employees in Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover and West Newbury will receive training paid by the state’s Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program.