Methuen Promotes Police Officer David Mambro to Sergeant

Methuen Police Officer David Mambro was recently promoted from patrolman to sergeant.

Sgt. Mambro is a 23-year veteran of the department and was born and raised in Methuen. He began his career with the Methuen Police Department as a reserve police officer in 2000 and became a full-time officer when he graduated from the Lowell Massachusetts Police Academy in June of 2002. Prior to working at Methuen Police Department, Mambro worked as an associate court officer with the Trial Court of Massachusetts from 1998 to 2002.

He worked as a patrol officer in the Field Operations Bureau from 2002 to September of 2006 when he became a school resource officer. Sgt. Mambro was a school resource officer from September 2006 to August of 2019. While working as a school resource officer, he was assigned to Methuen High School from 2006-2009 and 2017, then to the Donald P. Timony School from 2009 to 2017 and 2018 and the Comprehensive Grammar School in 2019. Mambro returned to the patrol division in August 2019 until his promotion.

He graduated from Methuen High School in 1989 and graduated from Fitchburg State University in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology: Criminology Concentration and a Minor in Criminal Justice. He also graduated from Western New England College in 2005 with a master’s in Criminal Justice Administration. Mambro completed training to be a certified ALICE instructor in 2014. He also completed the Sigarms Academy Active Shooter certification with Sig Sauer in 2014.