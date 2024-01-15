Sheriff Coppinger Swears in 32 Correctional Officers, Graduates of Basic Training Academy

Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger swore in 32 new correctional officers and promoted 10 employees at a Basic Training Academy graduation at Northern Essex Community College this past Wednesday.

The new officers recently completed a 12-week academy that included training in department protocols and procedures, as well as training in de-escalation, mental health, medical response, driving skills and physical fitness. The training was done at the Essex County Sheriff’s Department Training Academy at Northern Essex Community College. The academy uses a mock housing unit and cells to provide scenario-based training to prepare officers for their work in corrections. All will be eligible to become deputy sheriffs for Essex County in a year’s time.

“This is one of our largest and best classes of recruits. They have completed their training with great competence, professionalism, and dedication to one of the toughest jobs in law enforcement,” Coppinger said.

The new officers are Larissa Alegria Ribeiro, Jason Arango Torres, James Bijeol, Gabriel Carvalho, Luiz Da Silveira Goncalves, Scott D’Entremont, Anthony DiFilippo, Analee Durand, Shanna Furlonge, Samuel Gagnon. Armando Garcia, John Haight, Ian Harris, Eric Higgins, Jeton Hoxha, Connor Huston, Drew Mackay, Rafael Martinez Nivar, Brendan McCarthy, Weslley Montero, Yanni Moraitis, Daniel Moran, Donald Norton, Carlos Ocasio-Deleon, Giovanni Ortiz, Djeph Pierrot, Kevin Poor, Joshua Price, Elizabeth Quimby, Santiago Quintero, Michael Stewart and Sean Walsh.

During the ceremony, Sheriff Coppinger also promoted Scott Sullivan to chief legal counsel, David Earle to assistant superintendent of Middleton, Kerri Patterson to director of security, Vicki Barry to Assistant director of pretrial and reentry services, Caroline Siebert to civil process office supervisor, Samantha Keeney to executive assistant/recruitment, Cortney Otolo to training clerk and Richard Tarby, Steven Purpora and Wayne Rodgers to classification workers.