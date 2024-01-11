Plaistow Candidates For Public Office May Declare Starting Jan. 24

Candidates for public office in Plaistow, N.H., may file with the town clerk beginning Wednesday, Jan. 24.

There are two, three-year openings on the board of selectmen, currently held by Darrell Britton and William Coye; three-year Planning Board post held by Thomas Alberti; three, three-year positions on the Budget Committee, now held by Douglas Thompson, Margo Collins and David Gerns; and two-year tow moderator post, held by Robert Harb.

Other positions include supervisor of the voter checklist, four- and six-year terms; tax collector, three-year term; conflict of interest, two, three-year terms and one two-year term; library trustee, two, three-year positions; and trustee of the trust funds, one three-year term.

Candidates have until Friday, Feb. 2 to file with the Town Clerk’s office, which is open Mondays. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and closed Fridays except Feb. 2 for candidate signups only, from 3-5 p.m.