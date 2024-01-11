Haverhill Rotary Club’s Bocce Ball Bash Set for Feb. 10

Please note corrected date.

Haverhill Rotary Club’s Bocce Ball Bash, featuring a tournament with prizes and buffet, is signing up participants.

All skill levels are invited. There will be prizes for first, second and third place as well as a special prize for the best team outfit or uniform. The deadline to register is Feb. 1.

The Bocce Ball Bash takes place Saturday, Feb. 10, from 5-9 p.m., with game playing beginning at 6 p.m., at Methuen Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack St., Methuen. Admission is $260 for a team of four or $35 each for nonplayers. Proceeds support charities of Haverhill Rotary Club.

Those interested may download a registration form on this story at WHAV.net. The registration form is here and payment may be made here.

