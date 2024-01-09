AgeSpan Distributes $115,550 in Older Americans Act Grants to Local Partners

Haverhill’s Emmaus, Community Action and Ruth’s House were among 12 nonprofits across the Merrimack Valley and North Shore to be selected by AgeSpan to receive a total of $115,550 in federal Older Americans Act grants.

A portion of AgeSpan’s Title III-B federal funding is geared to community-based partners that deliver programs and services to older Americans within AgeSpan’s coverage area. The agency said emphasis was placed on addressing the needs of vulnerable/at-risk older adults, legal services and support for homeless seniors during the allocation process.

“We are proud to support Councils on Aging and other community-based partners in providing services for older adults and family caregivers,” says AgeSpan CEO Joan Hatem-Roy. “Title IIIB funds help maintain a comprehensive system of services that enable older adults to age in place and maintain their independence.”

Other organizations that received funding were New England Homes for the Deaf, Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers, Northeast Legal, The Center of Lawrence and the Councils on Aging in Danvers, Middleton, Marblehead, Peabody and Salem.