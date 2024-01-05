Photos by Barbieri, Featured Greater Haverhill Arts Association Artist, on Display at iHub

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Community Spotlight is heard quarter past every hour on 97.9 WHAV. Greater Haverhill non-profit organizations are invited to submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements. Click to use the Submit News Tip form to submit your information.
Lauren Barbieri is the featured member artist of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association during January and February.
Her photographs of ephemeral nature art are on display to the public at the Art Niche at UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill.
Barbieri’s works are may be seen during regular iHub hours. There’s more information at ghaa.art.