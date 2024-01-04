Pentucket Regional Seeks Applicants for Groveland Representative to Whittier Tech

Anyone interested in serving as Groveland’s representative to the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee has a chance to apply.

The Pentucket Regional School District reports the term of Groveland’s current member, Lisa O’Connor, expires this spring, but she remains eligible for re-appointment. The next three-year term starts April 1, and runs through March 31, 2027.

Applicants will be interviewed in public session by the Pentucket Regional School Committee, which is the appointing authority. The Whittier Tech School Committee establishes purposes, policies, programs and procedures which will best produce educational opportunities for all students.

School Committee members’ four responsibilities are to create and adopt policies, select a superintendent-director to implement those policies, evaluate the superintendent-director and budget for adequate resources for the district.

Interested Groveland residents are asked to send a letter of interest to Marianne Naffah, Office of the Superintendent, 22 Main St., West Newbury 01985 or email [email protected] no later than Thursday, Jan. 25.