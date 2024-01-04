Haverhill School to Have Counselors Available After 9-Year-Old Struck at Bus Stop

Haverhill Public Schools plan to have counselors available Friday at Pentucket Lake School after a 9-year-old student there suffered serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while getting off a school bus.

Haverhill Police and school officials said the unidentified student was struck just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday after the child stepped off the bus along Main Street near 13th Avenue. Police said the child was struck by a 2003 Toyota Tacoma. Police said the driver, whose name was not immediately released, stopped at the scene of the crash. An investigation is underway.

“The child’s injuries are serious and the child is being sent to Boston via MedFlight,” school officials said in a statement.

Counselors will be available to friends, classmates and staff who require assistance.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen the accident or have information to call Officer Jason Pearl at 978-373-1212, ext. 1532.