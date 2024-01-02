Haverhill Mayor Barrett to Take Oath of Office Today; New Mostly Ward-Based Officials to Take Their Seats

For the first time in 20 years, Haverhill is swearing in someone new as mayor and, because of a voter-approved change to mostly ward-based representation, new traditions are also being formed.

Melinda E. Barrett is to be sworn today in by Congresswoman Lori Trahan as the 10th different mayor elected under the city’s 1967-era charter. Barrett becomes Haverhill’s first female mayor. Previous Plan A charter—or “strong”—mayors were James F. Waldron; George K. Katsaros, Lewis C. Burton; Katsaros again; Thomas S. Vathally; William H. Ryan; Theodore A. Pelosi Jr.; James A. Rurak; John J. Guerin; and James J. Fiorentini.

The City Hall ceremony, organized under the auspices of a Haverhill City Council meeting, calls for Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Salem’s first female mayor herself, to deliver the principal address and state Auditor Diana DiZoglio is expected to sing.

Breaking from tradition, the newly elected city councilors and School Committee members are to be seated mostly alphabetically rather than by vote count. Under the city’s new, mostly ward-based system, those elected in each of the seven wards are unlikely to amass vote totals near those of candidates elected at large. Councilors Thomas J. Sullivan and Timothy J. Jordan are expected to be elected as president and vice president respectively of that body.

The remaining councilors are Ralph Basiliere, Devan Ferreira, Katrina Hobbs-Everett, Colin LePage, Melissa J. Lewandowski, Michael McGonagle, John Michitson, Catherine Rogers and Shaun Toohey.

The School Committee typically undertakes its own organization during its first regularly scheduled meeting. Its members—newly elected or re-elected last fall—are Yonnie Collins, Erica Diaz, Cheryl A. Ferguson, Thomas W. Grannemann, Mikaela D. Lalumiere, Jill Story and Gail M. Sullivan. Returning at-large members are Paul A. Magliocchetti, Richard J. Rosa and Maura L. Ryan-Ciardiello. The mayor serves as chairman.

This year’s rituals, typically reflecting the wishes of the mayor, include the procession being led by Sergeant at Arms Michael Foustoukos. Ushers are Barbara Costello, Devon Foustoukos, Awilda Martinez and Nomsa Ncube with the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments honor guards. The pledge of allegiance will be led by Firefighters Timothy Carroll and Ryan Fairbanks and Police Officers Milady Figueroa and Eric MacKinnon, while the National Anthem will be sung by the Haverhill High School Select Choir under the direction of John Salvi.

City Council Administrative Assistant Laurie A. Brown was responsible for the layout and decorations within the Nicholas J. Ross Auditorium on the second floor of Haverhill City Hall. Ross was a longtime city messenger who shuttled documents to and from elected officials in the days before the internet and typically led the inaugural procession. The large auditorium itself dates back to when the building housed Haverhill High School.

The invocation is to be delivered by Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Kenneth M. Young and the blessing by Sacred Hearts Parish Pastor John Delaney.