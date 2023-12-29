Plaistow, N.H., Residents May Register to Vote, Make Changes Jan. 12

The Supervisors of the Checklist in Plaistow, N.H., will be on hand Friday, Jan. 12, to register new voters or make changes for existing voters except party affiliation.

After Jan. 12, Supervisors of the Checklist are unable to add or make changes to the voter checklist until the primary on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

New voters must provide a proof of identity with photograph identification, proof of residence and proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or U.S. passport or passport card or naturalization papers.

Supervisors meet Friday, Jan.12, from 10-11 a.m., at the Town Clerk’s office, Town Hall, 145 Main St., Plaistow, N.H.